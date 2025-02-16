Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back at BJP, Promises Economic Reforms for Assam
Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi addresses allegations of ISI links concerning his wife, denying the accusations and highlighting Congress's focus on economic and social policy improvements for Assam. Gogoi criticizes BJP tactics and legal defamation attempts, underlining Congress's policy-driven agenda.
Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed allegations about his wife Elizabeth Colburn's alleged ties with Pakistan's ISI, suggesting it's a tactic by the BJP to divert attention. Gogoi accused the BJP of historical ties with ISI and emphasized Congress's commitment to developing Assam's economy and policy framework.
Amid a political furor, Gogoi censured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for misunderstanding an MP's roles and responsibilities, especially regarding questions about India's defense in Parliament. The three-time MP advocated for focusing on progress in Assam rather than engaging in 'dirty politics.'
Gogoi insisted these allegations are baseless, promising legal action in response to BJP's defaming strategies. He urged for constructive political discourse, focusing on economic, education, and health reforms crucial for the people of Assam, to transcend baseless political accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
