Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back at BJP, Promises Economic Reforms for Assam

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi addresses allegations of ISI links concerning his wife, denying the accusations and highlighting Congress's focus on economic and social policy improvements for Assam. Gogoi criticizes BJP tactics and legal defamation attempts, underlining Congress's policy-driven agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:20 IST
Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back at BJP, Promises Economic Reforms for Assam
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed allegations about his wife Elizabeth Colburn's alleged ties with Pakistan's ISI, suggesting it's a tactic by the BJP to divert attention. Gogoi accused the BJP of historical ties with ISI and emphasized Congress's commitment to developing Assam's economy and policy framework.

Amid a political furor, Gogoi censured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for misunderstanding an MP's roles and responsibilities, especially regarding questions about India's defense in Parliament. The three-time MP advocated for focusing on progress in Assam rather than engaging in 'dirty politics.'

Gogoi insisted these allegations are baseless, promising legal action in response to BJP's defaming strategies. He urged for constructive political discourse, focusing on economic, education, and health reforms crucial for the people of Assam, to transcend baseless political accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025