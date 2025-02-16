Left Menu

BJP's Historic Win in Delhi: Oath-taking Ceremony Venues Considered

Following the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, discussions are in progress about the location for the new cabinet's oath-taking ceremony. Potential venues include Ramlila Maidan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and sites along the Yamuna river, as the BJP prepares to succeed the AAP's decade-long governance.

Following the BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, declared on February 8, the focus has shifted to the venue for the new cabinet's oath-taking ceremony. Among the potential sites is Ramlila Maidan, as confirmed by police sources.

A team of senior police officers has already visited the Ramlila Maidan to assess the logistical arrangements. Additional potential venues include the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and sites along the Yamuna river, according to the sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 48 out of 70 Assembly seats in the elections held on February 5, marking the end of a 10-year governance by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

