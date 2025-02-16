BJP's Historic Win in Delhi: Oath-taking Ceremony Venues Considered

Following the BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, declared on February 8, the focus has shifted to the venue for the new cabinet's oath-taking ceremony. Among the potential sites is Ramlila Maidan, as confirmed by police sources.

A team of senior police officers has already visited the Ramlila Maidan to assess the logistical arrangements. Additional potential venues include the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and sites along the Yamuna river, according to the sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 48 out of 70 Assembly seats in the elections held on February 5, marking the end of a 10-year governance by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)