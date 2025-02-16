Diplomatic Shuffle: Ukraine Sends Delegation to Saudi Arabia Amid Key Talks

A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Saudi Arabia, possibly signaling a future visit from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit coincides with US-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized the delegation's focus on solidifying economic partnerships with regional countries. While no definite schedule for Zelenskyy's visit was provided, she indicated the signing of important economic agreements with Middle Eastern nations.

Amidst dissent over excluding Ukraine from US-Russia negotiations, President Donald Trump's envoys will pursue talks in Washington's continued efforts to broach a resolution with Moscow. Trump's announcement to meet with Putin sparked significant diplomatic reactions in Europe, with calls for Ukraine's inclusion in any peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)