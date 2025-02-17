Left Menu

Transatlantic Tensions: A Clash Over Western Ideals

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck criticizes the Trump administration for attacking shared Western values amidst rising tensions at the Munich Security Conference. U.S. Vice President JD Vance's comments on German political dynamics add fuel to the fire, highlighting a shift away from traditional democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-02-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 02:47 IST
  Germany
  • Germany

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has voiced strong criticism against the Trump administration, accusing it of undermining shared Western values. His remarks were made on Sunday, as tensions flared on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

On Friday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance openly criticized Germany's major political parties for their stance against collaborating with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), prompting a swift and disapproving reaction from Berlin.

Habeck, representing Germany's Green party, expressed concern over what he perceives as America's abandonment of fundamental principles, such as the rule of law and liberal democracy, during a televised pre-election debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

