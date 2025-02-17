U.S., Europe to Play Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Ukraine and Europe would actively participate in peace negotiations aimed at ending Moscow's conflict. Discussions with Russia, led by U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia this week, seek to gauge Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.

Rubio addressed concerns over European exclusion, assuring that meaningful negotiations will include Ukrainian and European representatives. Discussions are set against the backdrop of President Trump's recent dialogue with Putin, in which peace and Ukrainian sovereignty were focal points.

Amid these talks, plans for U.S. investment in Ukraine's rich natural resources are in consideration. As European officials express unease about security and political dynamics, upcoming engagements, including a meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, aim to foster European unity on these matters.

