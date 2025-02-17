Kim Jong Un Honors Legacy with Ambitious Pyongyang Project

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of Sun in Pyongyang on the occasion of the Day of the Shining Star, honoring his father Kim Jong Il. The visit marked the first in four years for this significant national observance.

Kim, accompanied by senior officials including his sister Kim Yo Jong, expressed his dedication to enhancing North Korea's prosperity and welfare. This aligns with his ongoing efforts to maintain the Kim family's powerful legacy while asserting his leadership.

In a significant move, Kim Jong Un attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Pyongyang for the final phase of constructing 50,000 new homes, part of a five-year economic plan launched in 2021. He praised workers for substantial progress, vowing to elevate Pyongyang's global status despite challenges like sanctions.

