Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Honors Legacy with Ambitious Pyongyang Project

Kim Jong Un honored his father, Kim Jong Il, at the Kumsusan Palace of Sun on the Day of the Shining Star. He pledged to continue efforts towards North Korea’s prosperity, including an ambitious project to build 50,000 new homes in Pyongyang, despite economic constraints and international sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 07:10 IST
Kim Jong Un Honors Legacy with Ambitious Pyongyang Project
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of Sun in Pyongyang on the occasion of the Day of the Shining Star, honoring his father Kim Jong Il. The visit marked the first in four years for this significant national observance.

Kim, accompanied by senior officials including his sister Kim Yo Jong, expressed his dedication to enhancing North Korea's prosperity and welfare. This aligns with his ongoing efforts to maintain the Kim family's powerful legacy while asserting his leadership.

In a significant move, Kim Jong Un attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Pyongyang for the final phase of constructing 50,000 new homes, part of a five-year economic plan launched in 2021. He praised workers for substantial progress, vowing to elevate Pyongyang's global status despite challenges like sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025