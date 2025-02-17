Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Sam Pitroda's Remarks on China

The BJP criticized Congress leader Sam Pitroda for downplaying the Chinese threat, accusing Congress of aligning with China's interests. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed Pitroda's remarks symbolized Congress's mindset. Trivedi also addressed allegations of foreign funding influencing voter turnout in India, demanding clarification from Congress.

Updated: 17-02-2025 14:26 IST
The BJP has lashed out at the Congress over remarks made by Indian Overseas Congress leader Sam Pitroda, which reportedly minimize the perceived threat China poses to India. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi addressed the press, asserting that Pitroda's comments reflect a broader alignment within Congress towards China's interests.

Trivedi suggested that Pitroda's stance diminishes India's international standing by seemingly positioning it as the aggressor. He also brought up allegations concerning funding from a US-based organization allegedly influencing voter turnout in India, implicating Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with purported ties to Pakistan.

The BJP spokesperson dismissed former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi's denial of the funding claims, insisting that the Congress-led UPA government at the time needs to provide a comprehensive clarification, signaling that there is no easy escape for the opposition party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

