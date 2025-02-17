Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Leaders Spar Over Delhi Stampede

BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain criticized RJD's Lalu Yadav for politicizing New Delhi's tragic stampede, which resulted in 18 deaths. Lalu blamed Railway mismanagement, urging responsibility. The stampede occurred during Mahakumbh festivities, raising concerns over crowd control. Hussain also mentioned impending decisions on Delhi's next Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:34 IST
BJP National Spokesperson, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political discord intensified on Monday as BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain expressed strong disapproval of RJD chief Lalu Yadav's remarks following the stampede at New Delhi railway station. The incident, which resulted in 18 fatalities and numerous injuries, has become a point of contention, with accusations of politicization.

Lalu Yadav, former Union Railway Minister, attributed the tragedy to Railway mismanagement, stating, "This is mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many lives." As an investigation unfolds, Shahnawaz Hussain condemned the RJD leader and his son Tejashwi Yadav for exploiting the incident for political gain.

Lalu dismissed the relevance of the Mahakumbh, while focusing on the overcrowding crisis. Amidst this turmoil, Hussain briefly addressed Delhi's political future, noting that discussions among elected MLAs and the central leadership will determine the city's next Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

