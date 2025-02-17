Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Assam Amid Accusations

Senior Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi refutes allegations against his wife, defending against BJP's claims of her ISI links. He discusses potential legal action with AICC, criticizing Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for employing diversionary tactics amid upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:28 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has addressed allegations concerning his wife's alleged ties with the ISI, expressing readiness for any inquiry initiated by the Assam government. Gogoi assured that both he and his party have clarity on their stance.

Speaking at a press conference, Gogoi confirmed discussions with the AICC regarding pursuing legal actions against the BJP in response to these allegations. He criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP for persistent attacks centered on his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn.

Gogoi accused Sarma of shifting narratives regularly, suggesting that these remarks are diversionary tactics driven by fears of losing the upcoming 2026 state assembly elections. Sarma's comments implicating Gogoi in an 'anti-India' conspiracy were dismissed as smear attempts by the Congress leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

