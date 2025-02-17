Germany's Political Shift: Snap Election Amid Coalition Collapse

Germany is heading toward a snap national election scheduled for February 23, following the breakdown of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition. The upcoming election presents a critical moment in the country's political landscape, as major parties vie for influence and aim to address significant policy issues.

Among the main contenders are the Social Democrats (SPD), currently in third place after leading in 2021, the opposition conservative alliance of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Greens, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), and smaller parties such as the Free Democrats (FDP), the Linke, and Sahra Wagenknecht's Alliance (BSW).

Key issues at the forefront include responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reviving the economy amid rising energy prices, and navigating complex migration challenges. Divergent approaches to renewable energy, taxation, and migration underscore the ideological divides. As voters prepare to head to the polls, the political dynamics are poised to shape Germany's future profoundly.

(With inputs from agencies.)