Spain Rejects UK's Ukraine Peacekeepers Proposal

Spain has dismissed a British proposal to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, arguing that any negotiations must not reward Russian aggression. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares made this statement on Monday.

Speaking before an emergency summit of European leaders on the ongoing Ukraine war, Albares emphasized that the situation does not warrant the deployment of troops to Ukraine as peace is not yet in sight. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump surprised European allies by announcing a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to initiate a peace process.

In an interview with Onda Cero radio station, Albares reiterated that a war of aggression should not be rewarded, asserting that President Putin's attacks and bombings in Ukraine suggest that peace remains elusive for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)