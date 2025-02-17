Left Menu

Ex-MLA Apprehended in 2014 Police Assault Case

Harshvardhan Jadhav, a former MLA, was arrested after failing to attend court hearings related to a 2014 case where he allegedly assaulted a police inspector. He appeared in court, was arrested, but hospitalized due to health issues. Jadhav previously represented the Kannad constituency and held various political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:58 IST
  • India

Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav found himself in legal trouble on Monday, as a court in Nagpur directed his arrest in connection with a 2014 assault case. Jadhav is accused of slapping a police inspector during a political meeting.

His arrest came after he repeatedly failed to show up at court hearings, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant. Subsequently, he surrendered to the court of a judicial magistrate, leading to his arrest and subsequent remand in judicial custody.

Despite the arrest, Jadhav was admitted to a state-run hospital, Mayo Hospital, after experiencing health issues. The incident traces back to an event involving political figure Uddhav Thackeray, where Jadhav allegedly assaulted the officer. Over the years, he has been affiliated with several political parties in Maharashtra.

