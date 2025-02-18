EU Defence Spending Exemption: Polish PM's Announcement
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that spending on defence will not count towards the European Union's excessive deficit procedure. After meeting with European leaders in Paris on Ukraine, he noted a shared perspective among participants, emphasizing the need for close cooperation within NATO.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:48 IST
Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, revealed that the European Union's rules on excessive deficit will exclude defence spending. The announcement followed Tusk's meeting with European leaders in Paris, focused on the crisis in Ukraine.
Tusk emphasized that leaders shared Poland's stance on essential issues, highlighting the importance of maintaining close ties with NATO for regional security.
The consensus underscores a strategic pivot towards cohesive defence strategies amid rising tensions in Eastern Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Union Faces Tariff Threats: A Call for Unity
Apple and the European Union: The Clash Over Digital Market Regulations
Russia Seeks Meaningful Solutions for Ukraine Crisis
The European Union vows that US tariffs 'will not go unanswered' and will trigger countermeasures, reports AP.
Macron Gathers European Leaders Amid Ukraine Crisis