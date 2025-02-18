EU Defence Spending Exemption: Polish PM's Announcement

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, revealed that the European Union's rules on excessive deficit will exclude defence spending. The announcement followed Tusk's meeting with European leaders in Paris, focused on the crisis in Ukraine.

Tusk emphasized that leaders shared Poland's stance on essential issues, highlighting the importance of maintaining close ties with NATO for regional security.

The consensus underscores a strategic pivot towards cohesive defence strategies amid rising tensions in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)