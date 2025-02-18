European Leaders Rally for Security Guarantees in Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Concerns
European leaders have agreed to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, though they caution against a ceasefire without a peace agreement. A meeting in Paris, led by French President Macron, included high-level representatives from across Europe, discussing the complexities of peace negotiations involving the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.
In a significant gathering in Paris, European leaders voiced their commitment to providing Ukraine with security guarantees. This move comes amid concerns over the potential dangers of endorsing a ceasefire without having an accompanying peace agreement in place.
French President Emmanuel Macron spearheaded the meeting, which took place following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to arrange direct peace talks with Russia, excluding European allies and Ukraine. The discussions, set to occur in Saudi Arabia, prompted swift diplomatic responses from key EU figures.
The Paris meeting brought together influential European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. As consensus emerged, leaders emphasized that a cohesive strategy—aligning even with President Trump's 'peace through strength' approach—is necessary to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
