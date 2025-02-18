Crisis at City Hall: Hochul and Key Leaders to Discuss Mayor Adams' Fate Amid DOJ Controversy

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced a crucial meeting with key leaders to decide the fate of embattled Mayor Eric Adams. The meeting comes after the Justice Department, acting under President Trump, suggested dropping charges against Adams, prompting concerns about New York City's leadership stability.

With four deputies to Adams resigning over their allegiances to Trump's policies, Hochul is pressured to act. City Comptroller Brad Lander has called for a contingency plan to fill the potential leadership void, threatening measures that could lead to Adams' removal if no plan is presented.

While Adams maintains he is innocent of charges of accepting foreign perks and donations, his refusal to step down has escalated tensions. Hochul, acknowledging the severity of the allegations, is exploring historical and legal paths to potentially remove Adams from office.

