Historic U.S.-Russia Talks in Riyadh: Path to Ending Ukraine Conflict?

Top American and Russian officials are meeting in Riyadh for critical talks aiming to end Moscow's war in Ukraine. These discussions could set the stage for a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. European leaders are also aligned, urging greater defense efforts for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:17 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. and Russian officials convene in Riyadh on Tuesday, aiming to discuss pathways to cease the prolonged conflict in Ukraine. This dialogue could potentially lead to a high-profile summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting follows an emergency summit in Paris where European leaders, caught off guard by Trump's initiative, vowed to bolster defense investments and support Ukraine's security. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof emphasized the urgency of the situation in a statement on social media platform X.

Key U.S. figures in attendance include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, joining their Russian counterparts Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov. While Kyiv remains uninvolved, U.S. officials frame these talks as exploratory, assessing Moscow's willingness to resolve the war in Ukraine.

