Bhakta Charan Das's 60-km Sankalp Padayatra to Revive Congress in Odisha

Bhakta Charan Das, the newly appointed chief of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), commenced a 60-km Sankalp Padayatra on Tuesday, starting from Bhubaneswar and heading towards Puri's Lord Jagannath Temple.

Arriving with gusto at Biju Patnaik International Airport, marking his inaugural visit since becoming state Congress president, Das garnered a warm reception from enthusiastic party workers and supporters. Assumed OPCC leadership on February 11, Das embarked on the padayatra alongside senior party members, setting his sights on reaching Puri by February 20.

Das abstained from political declarations until his planned darshan of Lord Jagannath, asserting that the trek's purpose is to spur change within the Congress and restore Odisha's lost prestige. The initiative witnessed robust support, signaling a hopeful future for the party. Spanning strategic stops such as Shishu Bhavan and Ravi Talkies Square, the march intends to rekindle solidarity within the party, encouraging erstwhile members to rejoin.

(With inputs from agencies.)