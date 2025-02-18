Historic BJP Oath-Taking Ceremony Planned at Ramlila Ground

On Tuesday, senior Delhi BJP leaders inspected the Ramlila Ground in preparation for what they promise will be a 'historic and grand' oath-taking ceremony for the city's first BJP chief minister in over 25 years.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh examined the site, declaring it ready for the event likely to occur on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is overseeing the preparations, and there is considerable public interest with many eager to attend.

With the BJP winning 48 out of 70 seats in the recent assembly elections, speculation is rife over who will be the chief minister, as multiple names are in contention. The Ramlila Maidan is being spruced up for Thursday's event, set to include top BJP figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)