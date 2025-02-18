Mayawati Slams Congress: A Political Rebuttal Rooted in Ambedkar's Legacy

BSP chief Mayawati launched a strong critique against the Congress on Tuesday, accusing the party of disrespecting the policies of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. She asserted that the Congress has historically undermined Ambedkar's humanitarian struggle for the dignity of Dalits/Bahujans, both during his life and posthumously.

In her post on X, Mayawati declared that the Congress's recent initiatives such as 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Mandal, Jai Samvidhan' are politically motivated and primarily for electoral gains. She emphasized that Baba Saheb's followers are vigilant and not easily swayed by these tactics.

Additionally, Mayawati urged the Bahujan community to remain alert and ignore party-switching opportunists within, who make baseless statements. She stressed the importance of staying true to the 'social change and economic liberation' movement led by Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)