High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Russia Navigate Ukraine Tensions
Senior U.S. officials, after talks with Russia, anticipate future negotiations regarding the Ukraine war to include discussions on territory and security guarantees. While White House national security advisor Mike Waltz participated in these talks, no summit date for presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was set.
Senior U.S. officials announced on Tuesday that discussions with a Russian delegation indicated forthcoming negotiations on the Ukraine war, focusing on territory and security guarantees.
White House national security adviser Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff participated in the discussions.
Despite the dialogue, no date was set for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
