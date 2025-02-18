Baghel Criticizes BJP Over Tragic Mahakumbh Stampede

Left Menu

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has criticized the BJP government following a deadly stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. With 30 fatalities reported, Baghel accused the administration of failing to publicly disclose full details and prioritizing VIP access over general public safety.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Tuesday, leveled accusations at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government following a fatal stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela held on Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj. The chaos resulted in 30 deaths.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel condemned the government for its lack of transparency regarding the stampede's frequency, alleging that multiple incidents went unreported. He criticized the allocation of space at the event, noting that half was reserved for VIPs, limiting general public access.

The stampede, amidst the world's largest human gathering, has drawn significant attention. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed grief and urged improved safety measures, highlighting the massive turnout at Mahakumbh 2025, where over 540 million have participated so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

