Mamata Banerjee Claims Opposition Conspiracy in Assembly Speech Debacle

In a fiery session at the West Bengal State Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the opposition of orchestrating a conspiracy to silence her. On Tuesday, Banerjee alleged that members of the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) united to prevent her from delivering a speech, which she condemned as a deliberate attempt to stifle her voice.

Touching upon the unique dynamics of the West Bengal legislature, Banerjee highlighted that the state has provided significant speaking time to the opposition, yet faced disruptions when she addressed critical issues. She further stressed the importance of using freedom of speech wisely, cautioning against communalism and religious targeting.

Banerjee's remarks took a contentious turn when she labeled the Mahakumbh as 'Mrityukumbh', drawing sharp criticism for pointing out organizational failures that allegedly led to stampedes in Prayagraj and New Delhi. This sparked vehement protests from BJP MLAs, led by Suvendu Adhikari, urging Hindu and saint communities to contest her statements as an affront to religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)