Left Menu

Delhi Awaits New Chief Minister Amid Oath-Taking Ceremony Preparations

Delhi eagerly anticipates the appointment of a new chief minister, set to be selected by the BJP Legislature Party. Preparations are in full swing for the grand oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground, which will be attended by dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to draw a large crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:40 IST
Delhi Awaits New Chief Minister Amid Oath-Taking Ceremony Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's political landscape is poised for change as the wait for a new chief minister nears its end. The BJP Legislature Party will convene on Wednesday to select the Leader of the House. Preparations for the February 20 oath-taking ceremony, set to unfold at the historic Ramlila Ground, are in full swing.

The grand ceremony is expected to draw a significant crowd, with around 40 celebrities and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend. Party leaders revealed that the event will attract approximately 50,000 people and will be marked by celebratory drumbeats and festivities across Delhi.

The new chief minister will be determined as the BJP recently ended the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party by winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats. Among the names speculated for the position are Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, and others. The choice may reflect a strategic 'dark horse' selection, akin to previous BJP decisions in various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025