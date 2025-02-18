Delhi Awaits New Chief Minister Amid Oath-Taking Ceremony Preparations

Delhi's political landscape is poised for change as the wait for a new chief minister nears its end. The BJP Legislature Party will convene on Wednesday to select the Leader of the House. Preparations for the February 20 oath-taking ceremony, set to unfold at the historic Ramlila Ground, are in full swing.

The grand ceremony is expected to draw a significant crowd, with around 40 celebrities and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend. Party leaders revealed that the event will attract approximately 50,000 people and will be marked by celebratory drumbeats and festivities across Delhi.

The new chief minister will be determined as the BJP recently ended the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party by winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats. Among the names speculated for the position are Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, and others. The choice may reflect a strategic 'dark horse' selection, akin to previous BJP decisions in various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)