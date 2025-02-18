Prosecutor's Resignation Sparks Debate Over Trump Administration's Influence

Denise Cheung, a senior federal prosecutor, announced her resignation on Tuesday, denouncing pressure from Trump administration appointees to initiate a criminal investigation into a government contract under President Biden's tenure.

Cheung, who oversaw criminal cases at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, expressed concerns in a letter, stating that she was instructed to open a probe without substantial evidence. Upon refusing to conduct the grand jury investigation citing lack of evidence, she was directed to implement an asset seizure to prevent contract fund usage.

Her departure is part of a broader pattern of resignations from Justice Department officials protesting alleged improper political influence by the Trump administration. Since Trump's inauguration, numerous career officials have either been dismissed or resigned, with many questioning the administration's actions in high-profile cases.

