High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia Push for Peace in Ukraine

The United States and Russia have agreed to continue efforts to end the war in Ukraine, marking a significant diplomatic engagement in Riyadh without Ukraine's direct involvement. Key discussions included territory and security guarantees, amidst concerns from European allies and Ukraine about potential concessions to Moscow.

The United States and Russia initiated pivotal peace talks on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, focusing on bringing an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Notably absent from the discussions was Kyiv's direct representation, sparking concerns about the potential implications of the negotiations.

The 4.5-hour meeting was the first between U.S. and Russian officials on this matter since World War Two. Talks centered around critical issues such as security guarantees and territorial arrangements, even as Ukraine and European allies voiced apprehensions over potential concessions that could favor Moscow.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that a sustainable solution must involve all parties and be acceptable to everyone, including the European Union and Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian officials have reiterated demands regarding NATO's stance on Ukraine, indicating ongoing complexities in the negotiation process.

