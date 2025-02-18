Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams Deportation of Indians from US in Chains

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the deportation of Indian immigrants from the US in chains, questioning Prime Minister Modi's silence on the issue. She argued for the dignity of deported citizens and highlighted the harsh conditions faced by returnees, urging the Central government to ensure humane treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:34 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced strong criticism against the deportation of Indian immigrants from the United States, where they were reportedly brought back in chains. She described the treatment as 'shameful' and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised concerns over their handling during his recent visit to the US.

In a passionate critique, Banerjee accused the central government of remaining silent on the degrading repatriation of Indian citizens. She stressed that the Centre should have ensured their return with dignity and respect, asserting that protocols should not differ based on nationality, and humanitarian standards should prevail.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the harsh conditions faced by the deportees, including 40-hour journeys in chains, which she deemed avoidable with proactive measures from the Indian government. Her statements came after reports of continued deportations under the Trump administration's stringent immigration enforcement policies.

