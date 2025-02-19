Federal Judge Reinstates Merit Board Chair Amid Legal Battle
Cathy Harris, a Democrat and former chair of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board, was temporarily reinstated by a federal judge after her removal by President Trump. Judge Rudolph Contreras issued the order to pause her removal while considering the legality of her dismissal and her ongoing lawsuit.
A federal judge has temporarily reinstated Cathy Harris, the former chair of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board. Harris was removed from her position by Republican President Donald Trump, but Judge Rudolph Contreras issued a restraining order to halt the administration's actions.
The decision comes as Harris challenges her dismissal in court, arguing it was unlawful. Judge Contreras' order prevents the Trump administration from taking further action while the legal proceedings are ongoing.
This case highlights the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding administrative dismissals and the checks and balances between different governmental branches. Harris' lawsuit will now proceed as scheduled in the District of Columbia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Battle Looms Over Diversity Program Ban
Bihar Government Fills Long-Vacant Posts Amid Legal Battles
Iraq's Top Court Halts Controversial Laws Amid Legal Battle
Legal Battle Over Jagtar Singh Hawara's Prison Transfer
Entertainment Highlights: Grammy Triumphs, Legal Battles, and Fashion Week Returns