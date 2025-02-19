Federal Judge Reinstates Merit Board Chair Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge has temporarily reinstated Cathy Harris, the former chair of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board. Harris was removed from her position by Republican President Donald Trump, but Judge Rudolph Contreras issued a restraining order to halt the administration's actions.

The decision comes as Harris challenges her dismissal in court, arguing it was unlawful. Judge Contreras' order prevents the Trump administration from taking further action while the legal proceedings are ongoing.

This case highlights the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding administrative dismissals and the checks and balances between different governmental branches. Harris' lawsuit will now proceed as scheduled in the District of Columbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)