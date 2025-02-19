Left Menu

Federal Judge Reinstates Merit Board Chair Amid Legal Battle

Cathy Harris, a Democrat and former chair of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board, was temporarily reinstated by a federal judge after her removal by President Trump. Judge Rudolph Contreras issued the order to pause her removal while considering the legality of her dismissal and her ongoing lawsuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 02:25 IST
Federal Judge Reinstates Merit Board Chair Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge has temporarily reinstated Cathy Harris, the former chair of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board. Harris was removed from her position by Republican President Donald Trump, but Judge Rudolph Contreras issued a restraining order to halt the administration's actions.

The decision comes as Harris challenges her dismissal in court, arguing it was unlawful. Judge Contreras' order prevents the Trump administration from taking further action while the legal proceedings are ongoing.

This case highlights the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding administrative dismissals and the checks and balances between different governmental branches. Harris' lawsuit will now proceed as scheduled in the District of Columbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025