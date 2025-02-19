Diplomatic Shift: Trump Reshapes U.S.-Russia Relations Amidst Ukraine Conflict

In an unexpected diplomatic twist, former President Donald Trump has shifted the United States' approach to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Meeting with Russian representatives, Trump sidelined key stakeholders, including Ukraine, altering the dynamics previously established under President Biden.

European political figures have expressed unease over Trump's decisions, highlighting fears of significant concessions to Russia without reciprocal offers. Trump, however, remains firm in his belief that his negotiated peace can bridge the gap, despite skepticism about the expertise of his diplomatic team.

As global tensions persist, the international community watches closely, questioning whether the Trump administration's approach will lead to genuine peace or further complicate the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)