Odisha Assembly Uproar: Controversy Over Mission Shakti Restructuring
The Odisha Assembly was adjourned amid protests by BJD and Congress members against the BJP-led state government's move to restructure Mission Shakti. They accused the government of attempting to saffronise the women's empowerment initiative by altering its executive committee composition, leading to assembly chaos.
The Odisha Assembly witnessed turmoil as it was adjourned until 4 pm due to protests by opposition members. The tension arose from accusations by the BJD and Congress that the BJP government was attempting to 'saffronise' Mission Shakti by changing its executive committee structure.
As soon as Question Hour began, BJD and Congress members disrupted the proceedings, with senior BJD member Ranendra Pratap Swain alleging that the state government was trying to include BJP members in the Mission Shakti committee. Dhruva Charan Sahu added that district collectors had been instructed to carry out the restructuring.
Amid the chaos, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the session as Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati attempted to climb the Speaker's podium. Later, BJD members staged a dharna to protest the restructure of Mission Shakti, a platform for women's empowerment initiated in 2001 by then chief minister Naveen Patnaik.
