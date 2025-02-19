Left Menu

Trump's Second Term Power Play: Control, Retribution, and Transformation

Months into his renewed presidency, Donald Trump actively assumes control, empowering loyalists and pursuing retribution against institutions he believes undermined his previous term. Initiatives include cutting federal bureaucracy, heavy-handed approaches to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and uprooting diversity initiatives, all executed with relentless determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:42 IST
Trump's Second Term Power Play: Control, Retribution, and Transformation
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In his second term, President Donald Trump is taking a proactive stance, significantly differing from his previous administration. No longer passive, Trump is exerting influence across government levels, accompanied by loyalists quickly moving to reinforce his agenda.

Crucially, Trump's approach involves dismantling institutions he perceives as adversarial. The White House's assertive restructuring includes freezing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and fostering significant downsizing in federal departments under Elon Musk's guidance.

Moreover, Trump's contempt for perceived opposition extends to the criminal justice sphere, as indicated by the controversial pardoning of his supporters convicted for the January 6 insurrection. This assertive leadership style contrasts with his inaugural administration, reflecting his willingness to implement wide-ranging and systemic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025