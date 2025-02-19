Trump's Second Term Power Play: Control, Retribution, and Transformation

In his second term, President Donald Trump is taking a proactive stance, significantly differing from his previous administration. No longer passive, Trump is exerting influence across government levels, accompanied by loyalists quickly moving to reinforce his agenda.

Crucially, Trump's approach involves dismantling institutions he perceives as adversarial. The White House's assertive restructuring includes freezing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and fostering significant downsizing in federal departments under Elon Musk's guidance.

Moreover, Trump's contempt for perceived opposition extends to the criminal justice sphere, as indicated by the controversial pardoning of his supporters convicted for the January 6 insurrection. This assertive leadership style contrasts with his inaugural administration, reflecting his willingness to implement wide-ranging and systemic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)