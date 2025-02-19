BJP Demands White Paper on Karnataka's Financial Struggles

The BJP has demanded that Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah release a comprehensive white paper on the state's financial standing ahead of the budget presentation on March 7. Party state president B Y Vijayendra warns of impending bankruptcy due to Congress's financial commitments through five guarantee schemes.

The schemes, including 'Gruha Jyothi' and 'Gruha Lakshmi', offer benefits like free electricity and monetary allowances, adding to the financial strain. Vijayendra highlighted the potential closure of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation due to financial mismanagement, with unpaid dues reaching Rs 7,000 crore.

Increased property values, registration fees, and transportation costs further burden citizens. The situation is exacerbated by government debt and unpaid electricity bills, creating what Vijayendra describes as a financial crisis unparalleled in Karnataka's history. The BJP urges the Chief Minister to address these issues transparently.

(With inputs from agencies.)