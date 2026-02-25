Left Menu

BJP's Vijayendra Stands Firm with ABVP Amidst Controversy at Azim Premji University

BJP's Karnataka leader BY Vijayendra defended ABVP protests at Azim Premji University, condemning alleged 'anti-national' activities, though the university denied such events. He also criticized the Congress government for unaddressed job vacancies and healthcare issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:26 IST
Karnataka BJP state president BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BY Vijayendra, the BJP Karnataka state president, has voiced his support for ABVP members who protested at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru. The demonstrations were sparked by alleged 'anti-national' activities on campus, claims which the university has since refuted.

In a press statement, Vijayendra criticized prior instances where anti-India slogans were chanted without repercussions. He underscored the necessity of safeguarding universities from such elements. Following their protest, ABVP activists were temporarily detained but subsequently released on conditional bail by an Anekal court.

This protest is set against a backdrop of broader grievances, as Vijayendra lambasted the Congress government for failing to fill thousands of government job vacancies. He also highlighted ongoing healthcare challenges, attributing these issues to governmental inefficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

