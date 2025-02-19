Left Menu

Unprecedented Security for Delhi Chief Minister's Oath Ceremony

Over 25,000 security personnel, along with paramilitary forces, will secure the Ramlila Maidan for the new chief minister's oath-taking ceremony in Delhi. Top BJP leaders are expected to attend. Extensive security measures include AI-based surveillance, barricades, and traffic diversions to ensure smooth proceedings.

Updated: 19-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:51 IST
More than 25,000 security personnel will be deployed across central, north, and New Delhi areas for the new chief minister's oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. The event, scheduled for Thursday at 12 pm, will be attended by top BJP leaders, including party-ruled state chief ministers.

Robust security measures are in place, involving over 15 companies of paramilitary forces. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav revealed that 5,000 police personnel are allocated around Ramlila Maidan. Strategic points will see heavy deployment, with AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras monitoring the area.

Delhi Police has issued advisories regarding traffic restrictions and diversions due to the expected large gathering. Efforts are made to ensure smooth traffic flow, urging commuters to use public transport. The BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, winning 48 out of 70 seats, marks their return to power after 26 years.

