Opposition Demands Answers Over Indian Deportees' Mistreatment
The Congress party plans to address the alleged 'mistreatment' of Indian deportees from the US during the Gujarat assembly's budget session. The opposition accuses PM Narendra Modi of failing to confront US President Trump about the harsh treatment when they met, highlighting the plight of deported immigrants.
In a heated move, the Congress party announced its intention to bring attention to the alleged 'mistreatment' of Indian deportees from the US during the Gujarat assembly's budget session, which commenced on Wednesday.
The issue, according to Congress, involves the deportation of alleged undocumented Indian immigrants in handcuffs, a gesture the party described as an insult to the nation. Despite encounters with US President Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi has been accused of not addressing this sensitive matter.
Congress leaders, including Amit Chavda, have criticized the BJP-led government for not ensuring jobs for Indian youth, pushing some to migrate illegally. They argue that the deportees faced inhumane treatment, emphasizing that the issue is closely tied to the people's self-respect and the future of Indian youth.
