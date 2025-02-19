Left Menu

Opposition Demands Answers Over Indian Deportees' Mistreatment

The Congress party plans to address the alleged 'mistreatment' of Indian deportees from the US during the Gujarat assembly's budget session. The opposition accuses PM Narendra Modi of failing to confront US President Trump about the harsh treatment when they met, highlighting the plight of deported immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:07 IST
Opposition Demands Answers Over Indian Deportees' Mistreatment
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated move, the Congress party announced its intention to bring attention to the alleged 'mistreatment' of Indian deportees from the US during the Gujarat assembly's budget session, which commenced on Wednesday.

The issue, according to Congress, involves the deportation of alleged undocumented Indian immigrants in handcuffs, a gesture the party described as an insult to the nation. Despite encounters with US President Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi has been accused of not addressing this sensitive matter.

Congress leaders, including Amit Chavda, have criticized the BJP-led government for not ensuring jobs for Indian youth, pushing some to migrate illegally. They argue that the deportees faced inhumane treatment, emphasizing that the issue is closely tied to the people's self-respect and the future of Indian youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025