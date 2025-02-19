Key Figures in Focus: From BJP Leadership to Climate Goals

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar have been named as BJP's central observers to elect the Delhi legislature party leader, ushering in new political dynamics in the national capital.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, officials cleared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of charges in the MUDA case due to insufficient evidence, signaling a moment of relief for his administration.

In another development, former Haryana Chief Secretary and IIT-Roorkee alumnus Vivek Joshi has assumed the role of election commissioner, marking a significant career milestone.

