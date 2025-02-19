Key Figures in Focus: From BJP Leadership to Climate Goals
The news highlights central political and governance movements in India, including BJP's leadership selection, legal proceedings against Karnataka's CM, and environmental progress. Key personalities like Vivek Joshi, who took charge as election commissioner, and international relations, such as Modi's discussions with the US, are emphasized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar have been named as BJP's central observers to elect the Delhi legislature party leader, ushering in new political dynamics in the national capital.
Meanwhile, in Karnataka, officials cleared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of charges in the MUDA case due to insufficient evidence, signaling a moment of relief for his administration.
In another development, former Haryana Chief Secretary and IIT-Roorkee alumnus Vivek Joshi has assumed the role of election commissioner, marking a significant career milestone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Delhi
- leadership
- Vivek Joshi
- election
- commissioner
- Karnataka
- chief minister
- politics
- relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heightened Security, Record Seizures Ahead of Delhi Elections
Delhi's Vigilant Crackdown: Election Scams and Record-Breaking Seizures Ahead of Polls
Atishi Accuses BJP Leader's Son of Violating Election Silence in Kalkaji
Delhi Police Bolster Security for Assembly Elections: Unprecedented Measures in Place
Delhi Election Tensions Rise Amid Allegations of Code Violations