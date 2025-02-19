Left Menu

Legal Clash: Trump Media and Rumble Sue Brazilian Justice

Trump Media and video platform Rumble have filed a lawsuit against a Brazilian judge over alleged censorship. This legal action coincides with the judge's examination of charges against Brazil's ex-leader Bolsonaro. The case highlights international tensions around social media and political discourse.

In a notable legal maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group and the video-sharing platform Rumble have filed a lawsuit against a Brazilian Supreme Court justice, accusing him of illegal censorship. The legal action, initiated on Wednesday, has captured global attention as it underscores growing concerns about the intersection of politics and media regulation.

This lawsuit emerges as Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes deliberates on substantial charges against former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. The charges, presented on Tuesday, suggest that Bolsonaro instigated a scheme to destabilize the Brazilian government and erode the foundations of the country's democracy following his electoral defeat in 2022. In their filing at the U.S. District Court in Tampa, Trump Media contends that previous rulings by the judge unjustly stifle legitimate political discourse within the United States.

The Brazilian Supreme Court and Justice Moraes' office have yet to comment on this unfolding legal drama. This legal confrontation also highlights broader issues of social media management, as seen in past actions taken by Moraes against social media accounts. Trump's connection to the lawsuit is further accentuated by his prominent ownership in Trump Media, which oversees his private social platform, Truth Social. Notably, Trump's vice president, JD Vance, is tied to Rumble through substantial investment in 2021, the same year Trump began utilizing the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

