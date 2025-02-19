U.S. Announces Designation of Drug Cartels as Global Terrorist Organizations
The United States has designated Tren de Aragua and other drug cartels as global terrorist organizations, underscoring a strategy to enhance immigration enforcement. This initiative, linked to President Trump's policies, aims to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking, despite concerns over international relations and asylum seeker implications.
The U.S. government has officially classified several drug cartels, including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel, as global terrorist organizations. This announcement was made via the Federal Register and aimed at strengthening immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration.
The designation targets groups posing threats to U.S. national security and economic interests. It aligns with a broader strategy from Trump's executive order to assess criminal cartels as potential terrorist organizations. The move comes amid delays in imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada and reports of CIA surveillance in Mexico.
Though the designations are set to disrupt cartel finances via sanctions, they have also sparked concerns about U.S.-Mexico relations and potential asylum implications. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed collaboration in the U.S. drone operations, while the State Department prepares for the designations' publication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
