Rekha Gupta: Delhi's New Leader Ushers in BJP Era

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta on her election as Delhi's new Chief Minister, marking the BJP's return to power after a 26-year hiatus. Shah emphasized the BJP leadership's commitment to meeting the aspirations of Delhi residents.

In a celebratory tweet, Shah expressed confidence in Gupta's capability to uphold the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate Delhi's status as a global city. Gupta's election came during the BJP legislative party meeting held on Wednesday, a significant political shift in the capital city.

Gupta is set to be the fourth woman to occupy the chief ministerial position in Delhi, succeeding prominent figures like Sheila Dikshit. She, along with her Cabinet, will take the oath of office at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, signifying a new chapter for BJP governance in the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)