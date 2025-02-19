BRS Plans Grand Silver Jubilee Amidst Criticisms on Congress Government in Telangana
The BRS accuses the Congress-led Telangana government of leading the state into a crisis and announces plans to fight for people's issues. With K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, the party will celebrate its silver jubilee and address issues like river water utilization and representation in the Lok Sabha.
The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has accused the Congress government in Telangana of plunging the state into a crisis and has pledged to continue battling various public concerns throughout the year.
In a meeting attended by BRS leadership, including the party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BRS accused the Congress of failing to protect the state's interests effectively, particularly concerning the utilization of Krishna river water.
Marking its silver jubilee, the BRS aims to celebrate with grandeur, while also raising issues of inadequate central funds, lack of Lok Sabha representation, and shortcomings in addressing social welfare as critiques against the current Congress governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
