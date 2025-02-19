Rekha Gupta: Ushering a New Era as Delhi's First Female BJP Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, becoming the first woman to hold the position within the BJP. Her election has sparked widespread congratulations from party leaders who are confident she will drive the capital towards progress under Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have expressed their confidence that Gupta will work tirelessly to make Delhi a developed capital in a developed India. Shah emphasized the commitment to achieving the expectations of the city's people, endorsed by the BJP's national leadership.

With endorsements from top BJP figures like J P Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, Gupta is expected to transform Delhi's development, governance, and welfare for all, with a particular focus on marginalized sections. As the BJP begins this new chapter, hopes are high for a transformative impact on the capital.

