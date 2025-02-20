British PM Starmer Stands with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer communicated unequivocal support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a talk on Wednesday. During their conversation, Starmer emphasized the importance of international unity.

Starmer endorsed Zelenskyy, recognizing Ukraine's leader as the democratically elected head of state. He supported the suspension of elections during wartime, drawing parallels to the UK's past decisions in World War II.

The Prime Minister reiterated backing US-led peace efforts aimed at achieving long-term stability in Ukraine and discouraging future Russian hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)