U.S. Labels Drug Cartels Terrorist Organizations

In a recent move, the United States has officially designated Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel, and other drug cartels as global terrorist organizations. This decision, announced via a Federal Register notice, aligns with President Donald Trump's enhanced immigration enforcement against gang members within the U.S.

The designation, issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizes the threat these groups pose to national security, foreign policy, and economic interests. This follows Trump's earlier attempts to label criminal cartels as terrorist groups, although concerns about diplomatic impacts with Mexico caused previous plans to stall.

Intended to disrupt cartel finances through sanctions like asset freezes and travel bans, the measure is not without controversy. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed ongoing U.S. drone flights over Mexico as part of strategic collaboration, amidst worries from experts about outdated assumptions and threats to Mexican sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)