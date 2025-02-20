Left Menu

U.S. Labels Drug Cartels Terrorist Organizations

The U.S. designated groups like Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel as terrorist organizations, aiming to disrupt their finances through sanctions. The move raises concerns about relations with Mexico and impacts on migration. Trump had previously considered such designations during his presidency but hesitated due to diplomatic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:59 IST
U.S. Labels Drug Cartels Terrorist Organizations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent move, the United States has officially designated Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel, and other drug cartels as global terrorist organizations. This decision, announced via a Federal Register notice, aligns with President Donald Trump's enhanced immigration enforcement against gang members within the U.S.

The designation, issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizes the threat these groups pose to national security, foreign policy, and economic interests. This follows Trump's earlier attempts to label criminal cartels as terrorist groups, although concerns about diplomatic impacts with Mexico caused previous plans to stall.

Intended to disrupt cartel finances through sanctions like asset freezes and travel bans, the measure is not without controversy. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed ongoing U.S. drone flights over Mexico as part of strategic collaboration, amidst worries from experts about outdated assumptions and threats to Mexican sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

