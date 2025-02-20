Trump-Zelenskiy Feud: A New Dimension to the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The diplomatic spat between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has escalated, with Trump denouncing Zelenskiy as a "dictator" and suggesting he act swiftly to ensure peace in Ukraine. The dispute follows Trump's controversial assertion that Ukraine bears blame for Russia's 2022 invasion.

The controversy has stirred unease among European allies, who fear that Trump's policy shifts could favor Moscow in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump's comments, accusing Ukraine of instigating the war and questioning Zelenskiy's leadership, contrast with Zelenskiy's defense of Ukraine's right to self-determination.

Amid these tensions, European leaders have ramped up calls for action to support Ukraine and counter Russia's aggression. The diplomatic community remains on edge as discussions continue, including possible high-level meetings between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

