Left Menu

Saffron Resurgence: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Delhi's New Chief Minister

A massive crowd gathered at Ramlila Maidan to witness Rekha Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi's Chief Minister. Adorned with marigold and betel leaves, the event celebrated the BJP's local resurgence after 26 years, marked by a mix of cultural performances and enthusiastic ovations to Modi and BJP icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:00 IST
Saffron Resurgence: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Delhi's New Chief Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive crowd descended on Ramlila Maidan on Thursday as Rekha Gupta took the oath of office as Delhi's new Chief Minister. The ceremony, marked by an ocean of saffron, signified the BJP's return to power in the city's governance after over two decades.

Approximately 50,000 supporters from various states attended the event, adding diversity to the celebrations. Among them, an elderly woman from Uttar Pradesh expressed her elation at witnessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person, albeit from a distance, highlighting the emotional value many attached to the event.

The festive gathering included traditional music, with tunes like 'Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawa' permeating the atmosphere. Enthusiastic chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Jai Shri Ram' echoed, demonstrating deep-rooted party loyalty while celebrating the achievement of a woman leader in Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025