Saffron Resurgence: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Delhi's New Chief Minister

A massive crowd descended on Ramlila Maidan on Thursday as Rekha Gupta took the oath of office as Delhi's new Chief Minister. The ceremony, marked by an ocean of saffron, signified the BJP's return to power in the city's governance after over two decades.

Approximately 50,000 supporters from various states attended the event, adding diversity to the celebrations. Among them, an elderly woman from Uttar Pradesh expressed her elation at witnessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person, albeit from a distance, highlighting the emotional value many attached to the event.

The festive gathering included traditional music, with tunes like 'Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawa' permeating the atmosphere. Enthusiastic chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Jai Shri Ram' echoed, demonstrating deep-rooted party loyalty while celebrating the achievement of a woman leader in Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)