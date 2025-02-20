Left Menu

Lula Criticizes Trump's Tariffs: A Call for Reciprocity

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, labeling them as inflationary and misguided trade policies. He warned of global inflation repercussions and promised reciprocal measures if Brazil is targeted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:47 IST
Lula Criticizes Trump's Tariffs: A Call for Reciprocity
In a recent statement, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed criticism of the trade tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Lula emphasized that these measures could lead to higher inflation internationally and described them as counterproductive in addressing trade balance.

Speaking in a radio interview, Lula reiterated his stance, emphasizing the potential for reciprocal actions should Trump's administration decide to extend tariffs to Latin America's largest economy, Brazil. The leftist leader referred to these potential tariffs as detrimental to global economic stability.

Lula's remarks underline a deepening divide in trade policies between two of the world's largest economies, with concerns over the broader impact on worldwide inflation if such tariff measures continue unchecked.

