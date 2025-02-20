Assam CM Advocates Population Control to Boost Per Capita Income

On Thursday, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, stressed the importance of population control in boosting the state's per capita income, focusing specifically on the immigrant Muslim community.

During an Assembly discussion, he linked the state's fight against child marriage to aiding population management, which he believes is crucial in improving economic and social metrics.

Sarma also announced plans to supplement farmers' incomes with additional payments for crops like paddy, mustard, corn, and maize starting next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)