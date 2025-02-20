Assam CM Advocates Population Control to Boost Per Capita Income
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlights the necessity for population control, particularly among the immigrant Muslim community, to enhance the state's per capita income. He emphasizes that child marriage prevention is a step towards achieving this goal, and plans to support farmers financially in the coming year.
On Thursday, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, stressed the importance of population control in boosting the state's per capita income, focusing specifically on the immigrant Muslim community.
During an Assembly discussion, he linked the state's fight against child marriage to aiding population management, which he believes is crucial in improving economic and social metrics.
Sarma also announced plans to supplement farmers' incomes with additional payments for crops like paddy, mustard, corn, and maize starting next fiscal year.
