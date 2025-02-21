Left Menu

Sweeping Layoffs Hit IRS Amid Trump's Federal Downsizing Efforts

The IRS announced layoffs affecting about 6,700 employees as part of President Trump's federal downsizing efforts, led by Elon Musk. The reductions target staff hired under the Biden administration and have sparked opposition from labor unions and concern over the impact on government services.

In a significant move underscoring President Donald Trump's federal downsizing agenda, approximately 6,000 U.S. Internal Revenue Service employees will be laid off, according to a familiar source. This decision is part of a wider effort spearheaded by Trump's notable campaign donor and tech mogul, Elon Musk, aiming to cut government spending by over a trillion dollars.

The layoffs target staff primarily hired during former President Joe Biden's tenure, which expanded the IRS to bolster enforcement on high-income taxpayers. However, opposition claims it threatens ordinary Americans. Christy Armstrong, IRS director of talent acquisition, emotionally communicated the decision to employees, advising them to support one another amid this challenging period.

The job cuts encompass revenue agents, customer-service representatives, IT workers, and various specialists. The impact spans all 50 states, with notable incidences such as Kansas City workers receiving notice via email. The reductions could significantly affect government services, with critics, including unions, accusing the administration of undermining essential societal programs through these budget cuts.

