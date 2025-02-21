Sweeping IRS Layoffs amid Trump's Federal Downsizing

In a significant move during the tax-filing season, around 6,000 employees of the IRS will face layoffs, contributing to President Trump's ambitious initiative to downsize the federal workforce, a source familiar with the decision disclosed.

This sweeping personnel cut is part of a federal reduction plan spearheaded by technology mogul Elon Musk, Trump's major campaign supporter. The downsizing is projected to affect approximately 6% of the IRS workforce, which stood at around 100,000 following an expansion under President Biden, aimed at increasing enforcement on wealthy taxpayers.

While labor unions have initiated legal proceedings to halt these mass dismissals, a federal judge has temporarily permitted them to continue. This reshaping of the federal labor force has generated concerns, with critics arguing it could impair essential government services and disproportionately impact middle-class families.

(With inputs from agencies.)