Punjab Politics: Opposition Prepares to Confront AAP

The Punjab Assembly session will see the opposition targeting the Aam Aadmi Party on issues ranging from law and order to deportation of illegal immigrants. Both Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress leaders are set to challenge the government's stance on various matters, demanding legislative and administrative reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The opposition parties are gearing up to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on multiple fronts during the upcoming two-day Punjab Assembly session. Key issues like law and order, rising state debt, and the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants will dominate the discussions starting Monday.

Daljit Singh Cheema of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) expressed his party's intent to raise several pressing issues. "Law and order is one of the biggest concerns," stated Cheema, adding that farmers' issues, illegal sand mining, and unemployment would also be on the agenda.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa echoed the sentiment, criticizing the AAP government's governance and questioning the administration of cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. The contentious topics reflect a broader dissatisfaction with the current state of Punjab's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

