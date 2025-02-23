Tharoor Sparks Leadership Debate in Kerala's Congress
Indian Union Muslim League state president Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal calls on Congress to resolve internal leadership issues in Kerala after MP Shashi Tharoor's remarks about lacking leadership. Tharoor's comments come ahead of elections and amid internal criticism, sparking political debate and reactions from various leaders.
The Indian Union Muslim League state president, Panakkad Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, has urged the Congress party to tackle any leadership disputes within its Kerala unit. This follows a political debate ignited by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent remarks in an interview with an English daily, where he highlighted the absence of a strong leader in the party's regional unit and subtly positioned himself as a potential candidate due to his appeal to non-traditional voters.
Tharoor's comments have drawn criticism from within his party, especially for his previous praise of the ruling LDF government in Kerala. Thangal emphasized the necessity of resolving these issues for Congress to effectively lead the United Democratic Front (UDF) with upcoming elections on the horizon, a sentiment echoed by the coalition's constituents.
KPCC President K Sudhakaran criticized Tharoor for voicing such opinions publicly, maintaining that internal matters should not be aired carelessly. Meanwhile, CPI(M) figures noted Tharoor's criticisms align with their perspectives and criticized Congress for faltering as an efficient opposition.
