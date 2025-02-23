Left Menu

Tharoor Sparks Leadership Debate in Kerala's Congress

Indian Union Muslim League state president Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal calls on Congress to resolve internal leadership issues in Kerala after MP Shashi Tharoor's remarks about lacking leadership. Tharoor's comments come ahead of elections and amid internal criticism, sparking political debate and reactions from various leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:40 IST
Tharoor Sparks Leadership Debate in Kerala's Congress
Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Union Muslim League state president, Panakkad Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, has urged the Congress party to tackle any leadership disputes within its Kerala unit. This follows a political debate ignited by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent remarks in an interview with an English daily, where he highlighted the absence of a strong leader in the party's regional unit and subtly positioned himself as a potential candidate due to his appeal to non-traditional voters.

Tharoor's comments have drawn criticism from within his party, especially for his previous praise of the ruling LDF government in Kerala. Thangal emphasized the necessity of resolving these issues for Congress to effectively lead the United Democratic Front (UDF) with upcoming elections on the horizon, a sentiment echoed by the coalition's constituents.

KPCC President K Sudhakaran criticized Tharoor for voicing such opinions publicly, maintaining that internal matters should not be aired carelessly. Meanwhile, CPI(M) figures noted Tharoor's criticisms align with their perspectives and criticized Congress for faltering as an efficient opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025